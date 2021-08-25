Taking flight at Airport Park

Pete Caster/TribuneLandon Stephens, 10, of Lewiston, rebounds a shot for his dad, Levi Stephens, as they play basketball at Airport Park on a recent afternoon in the Lewiston Orchards.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

Landon Stephens, 10, of Lewiston, rebounds a shot for his dad, Levi Stephens, as they play basketball at Airport Park on a recent afternoon in the Lewiston Orchards.

Tags