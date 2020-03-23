The Nez Perce County Coroner’s Office recently announced its employees may be suited in full protective gear during death investigations when the novel coronavirus could be the cause.
Extra precautions are being taken in every area at the office and with responses in the field to ensure the health of its limited staff and the health of the community, Nez Perce County Coroner Joshua Hall said.
The office has one full-time employee, one part-time employee, and two on-call employees.
“Please do not feel alarmed if you see one of our medicolegal death investigators at a scene suited up in full protective gear,” Hall said. “This gear does not mean they are responding to a COVID-19 death.”
The office is not going to arrive at every death investigation in full protective gear, he said, but will take precautions when COVID-19 is suspected or possible.
The coroner’s office has limited staff, and the gear is to protect employees’ health by all means necessary to prevent a disruption of service to the community.
“All cases are being treated with the utmost mindfulness of the possible hazards relating to a novel coronavirus death,” Hall said.
The office investigates deaths where the deceased was in the hospital less than 24 hours, unattended deaths and all deaths that occurred outside of a hospital setting.
“My main concern is to keep everyone healthy,” Hall said. “We will take extra precautions if there is a nexus. If COVID-19 is suspected or possible, then we definitely will be fully suited up in our PPE (personal protective equipment).”
The office has a good supply of personal protective equipment currently. However, he said there are concerns about how to acquire more if it is needed because of a shortage nationwide.
