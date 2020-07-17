Taking a look behind the curtain at news decisions

It should come as no surprise that the move to capitalize a single letter of the alphabet has raised some hackles and spurred debate not only in this community but on the national stage.
The Lewiston Tribune, like a number of U.S. newspapers, recently changed its style and now capitalizes the word Black when used as an adjective when describing people’s race.
We followed in the steps of the Associated Press, which made the formal decision last month to capitalize the word in recognition of changing language and changing times.
As noted in the news service’s style guide, “Use the capitalized term as an adjective in a racial, ethnic or cultural sense: Black people, Black culture, Black literature, Black studies, Black colleges.”
Perhaps of equal interest has been similar reasoning to not capitalize the word white. There was a good amount of discussion at the Tribune about this, with some newspapers across the country choosing to capitalize both Black and White. We opted to go with the thinking used by the AP.
“Use of the capitalized Black recognizes that language has evolved, along with the common understanding that especially in the United States, the term reflects a shared identity and culture rather than a skin color alone,” according to the Associated Press.
Another reason for capitalizing one but not the other came from the New York Times, which earlier this month wrote: “White doesn’t represent a shared culture and history in the way Black does, and also has long been capitalized by hate groups.”
Some Tribune letter writers and others on social media have not agreed with our decision on this, but hopefully now they have a better understanding of the reasoning behind the change.
I also wanted to share the process behind the decision earlier this week to name two women who are the alleged victims of sexual assault.
On Wednesday, reporter Kerri Sandaine noted that the women have filed a civil lawsuit in federal court against Superior Court Judge Scott D. Gallina and Asotin County.
It has long been the Tribune’s policy, and that of most reputable publications, to not name alleged sexual assault victims in stories about criminal proceedings.
Gallina is facing felony charges for alleged sexual misconduct, including second-degree rape and indecent liberties. He has been on paid administrative leave since his arrest in 2019 and awaits trial. Per the paper’s policy, we have not named his accusers in any of the stories about the criminal proceedings.
The distinction in Wednesday’s story is that the women are the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, meaning they made the choice to come forward by name with their allegations against Gallina. They also named other individuals in the civil suit, suggesting county officials allowed the judge’s “sexually aggressive” behavior to continue after it was brought to their attention.
In a criminal case, the prosecutor makes the decision to bring charges before the court. In a civil case, it is the plaintiffs who decide to bring the issue before the court.
While the difference between criminal and civil cases is clear, the decision to name the women was not lightly made. I met with our company president, A.L. “Butch” Alford Jr., Editor and Publisher Nathan Alford and a handful of editors and decision-makers at the Tribune, along with Sandaine as the reporter on this story. It’s important to note that they didn’t all agree with the decision to release the names.
I think it was the right choice and ultimately one the women had a hand in when they, through their attorneys, filed the lawsuit and made their names part of the public record.
Lastly, take a look on Page 3A of today’s Tribune for our updated mission statement. These are uncertain times, and we felt it important to assure you, our readers, that the Lewiston Tribune remains “committed to the pursuit of ethical, factual and relevant coverage of news and events.”
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.