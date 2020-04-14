This is a Tuesday for nostalgia.
It was 155 years ago today when Lewiston’s Idaho Territory capital seal and much of the archives were delivered to Boise, completing what this young city’s citizens regarded as outright theft and chicanery. Boise, in fact, became the capital of the territory and later the state.
The litany began on Dec. 7, 1863, in what is today’s western downtown Lewiston. That was the Idaho Territorial Legislature’s first day of its first session.
That first meeting was called to order in a modest frame building on the northwest corner of Third and Capital streets, the site now occupied by Lewis-Clark Recyclers, formerly by Skelton’s Carpet One Floor & Home and before that by Nez Perce Tractor Co.
The First Territorial Capitol building re-construction, a product of the First Territorial Capitol of Idaho Revitalization Project, was dedicated in 2013 and is located on Main Street, north of Lewiston City Hall at 1134 F St.
As the Lewiston Tribune has related numerous times on anniversaries of the territory’s first lawmakers coming to Lewiston, the building was to serve as the Capitol for more than a year and for two legislative sessions, until under circumstances which still rankle many — the capital was spirited away to Boise under cover of darkness.
The territory had been established by Congress on March 6, 1863. It included not only the present area of Idaho, but also huge segments of what are now Montana and Wyoming.
Formation of the Idaho Territory was a victory for interests at Olympia, which desired to remain the capital of Washington, and Lewiston, which aspired to be the capital of the new territory. Walla Walla, on the other hand, had fought in vain for the creation of an expanded Washington Territory, of which Walla Walla would be the capital.
William H. Wallace, the first appointed governor of the Idaho Territory, organized the territory Sept. 22, 1863, and proclaimed Lewiston as the capital.
But the following year the Legislature, dominated by representatives of more populous southern Idaho, passed a law transferring the capital to Boise. It was to take effect Dec. 24, 1864. But Nez Perce County commissioners refused to recognize the validity of the law and Supreme Court Justice A. C. Smith ruled against the move.
Confusion reigned for the following 10 months. On Dec. 20, 1864, the second territorial governor, Caleb Lyon, defying an injunction of Probate Judge John Berry of Lewiston, fled the city. Saying he was going down the Snake River to hunt ducks, he hiked six miles downstream to a ferry, where a carriage picked him up and took him to Walla Walla.
The state seal and archives remained at Lewiston, however, but not for long. On March 30, 1865, the territorial secretary, Clinton DeWitt Smith, riding into town with an armed guard, seized the seal and as much of the archives as he could manage. He embarked upon a Clearwater River ferry and was gone.
Although outraged Lewiston residents locked up the remainder of the records in the county jail for safekeeping — the deed was done.
Smith arrived at Boise with the seal and archives on April 14, 1865. It was the following day when an assassin’s bullet mortally wounded the nation’s wartime leader — President Abraham Lincoln — and Lewiston’s loss suddenly was submerged in a greater national tragedy.
And Lewiston’s re-creation of the original home for Idaho Territory lawmakers? It was a community effort led by the project’s godparents, John and Melva Mock of Lewiston. John Mock is president of the Capitol Revitalization Project board of directors. John and Melva are the first curators, seasonally welcoming visitors and leading tours. The reconstructed Capitol building was one factor in Mock receiving the Idaho State Historical Society’s Esto Perpetua award in 2013.
Mock and fellow volunteers initially had hopes of the reconstructed Capitol building being on the original site, but a purchase effort failed. As Mock related to Tribune reporter Joel Mills on July 6, 2014, the ultimate goal is to move it near the Territorial Capitol’s original downtown site.
That may happen in the first half of 2020. The Capitol project’s board of directors is considering an offer by the Nez Perce County Historical Society to move the building to adjacent land it has purchased east of the society’s museum at 306 Third St. The new location would be within a baseball’s throw from the original site and enlarge the museum campus.
Alford is president of TPC Holdings, the parent company of the Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News. He may be contacted at alajr@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2250.