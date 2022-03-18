Taking a breather

Blaze Schott, 5, of Moscow, takes a breather Thursday at the bottom of the skate bowl after running up and down and around the sides of the bowl at the Mtn Dew Skatepark in Lewiston on Thursday.

 August Frank/Tribune

