Tag, you’re it!

Children’s House Montessori student Omah Ankney, right, swings a foam noodle at another student during a game of “turtle tag,” as the children work off some energy Friday at Lewiston’s Pioneer Park. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley forecast for today calls for a high of 52 and a low of 33, with a chance of rain. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

 August Frank/Tribune

Children’s House Montessori student Omah Ankney swings a foam noodle at another student during a game of “turtle tag,” as they children work off some energy Friday at Lewiston’s Pioneer Park. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley forecast for today calls for a high of 52 and a low of 33, with a chance of rain. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

Tags