TACOMA — A pot shop in Tacoma was robbed at gunpoint Monday night, police said. It’s the fifth robbery at a cannabis shop in the city police have responded to in February.
The robbery occurred shortly before the shop closed.
Officers from Tacoma Police Department responded at about 11:40 p.m. to the 2600 block of South 38th Street in South Tacoma.
Police said two men armed with handguns ran into the store and pointed their weapons at employees.
The robbers fled with cash but no product, police said.
No one was injured.
Tacoma police are investigating five robberies at pot shops that occurred Feb. 8, 9, 10, 11 and 14. No arrests have been made.