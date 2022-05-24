BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Tacoma has been named as the city in the U.S. with the highest monthly average starting salary, according to a recent study by personal finance website WalletHub.
The study found that Tacoma’s monthly average starting salary was about $4,724, thousands of dollars more than the lowest in the nation in Juneau, Alaska. The average starting salary in Alaska’s state capital city is just $1,669 a month.
Tacoma was followed by the cities of Bridgeport, Ct.; Austin, Texas; Durham, N.C., and Fort Worth, Texas, for locales with the highest starting salaries nationally.
The study also evaluated 182 cities across 27 metrics to determine the best overall place to start a career in the U.S. Those metrics included the availability of entry-level positions, monthly average starting salaries, unemployment rates, job satisfaction, housing affordability and annual job growth rate.
Based on these metrics, Seattle is ranked the fifth-best city in the country to start a career.
The next Washington city to be ranked was Tacoma, at 34th place. In 44th place was Spokane, followed by Vancouver in 99th place.
No other Washington cities ranked among the top 182 cities nationally as a good place to start a career
Florida was the only state to have multiple cities ranked in the top 10, with Orlando, Miami and Tampa among some of the most desirable cities in America to start a career.
WalletHub conducted the study to research current career statistics, unemployment numbers and opportunities for graduates looking to start their careers.
Recent college graduates can breathe a sigh of relief as employers plan to hire 31.6% more students from the 2022 graduating class than they hired from those who graduated in 2021, according to a report from the National Association of Colleges and Employers.
The 2021 report also found that employers plan to embrace remote working, and it’s likely only 42% of entry-level positions will be fully in person. The remaining 58% of positions are a blend of in-person and online work, and some are fully remote.
TNS