T-minus one day till Series

Lewis-Clark State baseball players A.J. Davis, front, and Nick Seamons wipe down the padded area behind home plate at Harris Field on Wednesday afternoon as the team prepares the field for the NAIA World Series. The small-school baseball tournament, which was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will return to Lewiston on Friday with four games: Keiser of Florida vs. LSU Shreveport of Louisiana at 8:30 a.m., Oklahoma Wesleyan vs. Georgia Gwinnett at 11:30 a.m., IU Southeast of Indiana vs. Concordia of Nebraska at 3 p.m. and LCSC vs. Faulkner of Alabama at 7 p.m.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

