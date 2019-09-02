GRANGEVILLE — The public is invited to join the staff of Syringa Hospital and Clinics for a free barbecue to celebrate 80 years of service. The barbecue is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, at the Soltman Center in Grangeville.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
GRANGEVILLE — The public is invited to join the staff of Syringa Hospital and Clinics for a free barbecue to celebrate 80 years of service. The barbecue is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, at the Soltman Center in Grangeville.