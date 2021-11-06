Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region.
GRANGEVILLE — “I think we need to do more than just rubber-stamp the agreement,” Syringa board chairperson Leta Strauss said at the Oct. 26 trustees meeting. The board had a lengthy discussion on the cooperative agreement between Kootenai Health and Syringa Hospital, which is up for review and possible reauthorization.
Syringa entered into a collaborative agreement with Kootenai in 2017.
An October 2017 news release stated in part, “Under the management services agreement, the new CEO will be employed by and have a dual reporting relationship with KH and SHC. This relationship will give the CEO and the Syringa leadership team access to resources and expertise from KH. This will include group purchasing agreements, training and education for staff, compliance, policies, clinical protocols and procedures, peer networking, strategic planning and revenue strategies. The management agreement could be canceled at any time without cause by either organization.”
On April 1, 2020, Kootenai Health purchased the then-Essentia-owned Clearwater Valley and St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics (Orofino and Cottonwood, respectively).
“I feel like it’s (the agreement) been beneficial, and was a good fit at the time, but ... it has been awkward since they acquired neighboring hospitals,” Dr. Matthew Told said. He said he felt there needed to be boundaries set.
“If we were to ever need help financially or with our books in any way, I’m not sure I could get on board with that,” he stated, saying he felt there was a conflict of interest.
CFO Betty Watson said she had “always wanted Syringa to have an affiliation with a larger hospital.”
“In healthcare in general, without this collaborative partner, I don’t feel like we would be around for long, especially in this day and age when resources and staff are scarce,” she said.
“I thought it was exciting at first, but things changed drastically” when Kootenai acquired St. Mary’s and CV, human resources director Katy Eimers said.
“It’s uncomfortable to me. I don’t feel like any other type of business would have this type of arrangement where the CEO is the employee of a different organization,” she added.
“We need to set some ground rules and take more control,” Strauss said. “There have to be some hard questions about hiring our employees and keeping their clinic next door to ours.”
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press, (Grangeville), Wednesday
County Commissioners sign bill increase for City Law Enforcement agreement
POMEROY — The Garfield County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) signed a letter notifying the city of the 5.7 percent increase in the Law Enforcement and Court Services Fees for 2022 at the meeting on Nov. 1. Garfield County has provided law enforcement services to the city since 2001. The increase reflects the rise of the cost of living.
County Engineer Grant Morgan announced the county’s acquisition of a second recycling container. The county now owns two, with a third company container in rotation with them. There will be two containers at the recycling station and a third being dumped. The commissioners hope it will help to smooth out the timing of recycling dumps.
Joel Meyers, representative of Pacific Office Automation, discussed the Sheriff’s Office cameras with the board. They discussed a system update that would replace the cameras, the viewing station, and possibly the wiring. More research will be done before decisions are made.
A Safety Project grant has been acquired for fixing county roads from SR 127 up to Willow Road. The designing will likely be done next year, with construction beginning in 2023. More than $1 million of federal grant funds have been allocated for Garfield County roads from Central Ferry to Willow, down by McGreevy’s and an overlay to where Kirby Mayview goes to the dam.
— Naomi Scoggin, East Washingtonian, (Pomeroy), Thursday