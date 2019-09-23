Swinging through the Fair

In this long-exposure photo taken at about a 1/2-second, people ride on the Vertigo swings as the lights of the Nez Perce County Fair zoom past on a pleasant opening night of the fair in Lewiston.

 Tribune/Pete Caster

