Swinging the day away

Pete Caster/TribuneMegan Towles, of Lewiston, gives her son, Emmett Frostad, 5, a push as he swings at Kiwanis Park on Monday afternoon in Lewiston. The official high in Lewiston on Monday was 89, but a cooling trend starts today, when the expected high is 70.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

