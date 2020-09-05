Sweltering in September

With a wakeboarder along for the ride, a boat makes its way up the Snake River as it approaches the Southway Bridge on Friday afternoon. It was a good day to be on the water, with temperatures in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley reaching a high of 101 degrees around 5 p.m. It marked the eighth triple-digit day this summer, but it was only the third time the century mark has be registered in September in the last 19 years. The other occasions were on Sept. 2, 2015, and Sept. 3, 2003. The extended forecast can be found on Page 6A.
