Sweet relief

Dax Lindstrom, 10, and his brother Drew, 7, both of Rexburg, cool off in front of misters roping around the stands at Harris Field prior to the start of Moscow’s loser-out game against Upper Valley at the Legion A state baseball tournament Wednesday in Lewiston. The temperature hit a high of 98 on Wednesday at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, according to the National Weather Service. The Public Health – Idaho North Central District issued a public health advisory for extreme heat across much of north central Idaho. The temperature in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is expected to be in the triple digits the next three days.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region