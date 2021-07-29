Sweet relief

Pete Caster/TribuneDax Lindstrom, 10, and his brother, Drew, 7, both of Rexburg, cool off in front of misters roping around the stands at Harris Field prior to the start of Moscow’s loser-out game against Upper Valley at the Legion A state baseball tournament Wednesday in Lewiston. The temperature hit a high of 98 on Wednesday at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, according to the National Weather Service. The Public Health – Idaho North Central District issued a public health advisory for extreme heat across much of north central Idaho. The temperature in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is expected to be in the triple digits the next three days.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

Dax Lindstrom, 10, and his brother Drew, 7, both of Rexburg, cool off in front of misters roping around the stands at Harris Field prior to the start of Moscow’s loser-out game against Upper Valley at the Legion A state baseball tournament Wednesday in Lewiston. The temperature hit a high of 98 on Wednesday at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, according to the National Weather Service. The Public Health – Idaho North Central District issued a public health advisory for extreme heat across much of north central Idaho. The temperature in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is expected to be in the triple digits the next three days.

Tags