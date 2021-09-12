Swath of Lewiston goes without power for hours

A wayward animal apparently caused a widespread power outage that affected about 1,000 people in Lewiston Saturday.
The power went out at about 2 p.m. for an area that stretched from the Snake River to 17th Street, and from 11th Avenue almost as far south as Bryden Canyon Road.
Avista’s outage website indicated about 1,000 customers were affected. Traffic lights in the area were out for more than four hours. A number of businesses were affected as well.
Avista indicated an animal was responsible for the outage, but didn’t provide details. Power was fully restored by about 6:30 p.m.