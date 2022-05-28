KENNEWICK — A standoff with police at a Kennewick home ended late Wednesday when officers found a woman had died by suicide before they entered the house.
Earlier, Lounny Boualapha, 43, allegedly forced her way into the home of her ex-boyfriend on the 8600 block of West First Avenue and fought with him, said a Kennewick police news release.
The ex-boyfriend ran out of the house and called 911 about 7:50 p.m.
The woman armed herself with at least one gun and wouldn’t leave the home, said the release.
Officers tried to negotiate with her but she was not cooperative, they said.
Witnesses heard police urge her to pick up the phone, and tell her that everyone outside of the house wanted her to be safe.
During the negotiations, police heard a gunshot so the SWAT tactical team was activated to take over for patrol officers.
Police said SWAT members tried several times to talk with her and negotiate a peaceful resolution but they found her dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound when they finally forced their way inside, said police.
TNS