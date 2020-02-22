GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville city police are investigating a “suspicious fire” at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School that resulted in students being sent home early Thursday.
Chief Morgan Drew said a member of the school staff detected smoke in the school shortly before classes were set to commence Thursday, and discovered some fire damage in one of the classrooms.
Drew said the damage was not major and the flames had already been extinguished by the time he arrived on scene. But he and school administrators decided to suspend classes for the day and send students home while investigators looked over the situation.
“There wasn’t any threat to any students or staff and there was no active fire,” Drew said.
It appeared, however, that the fire had been deliberately set, which prompted the chief to classify it as a suspicious fire. The investigation is continuing, Drew said.