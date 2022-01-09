BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Western Washington University police are searching for a group of as many as five people that are suspected of carjacking a woman using pepper spray Friday morning in Bellingham.
The carjacking occurred at approximately 9:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, near the In and Out convenience store in the 2200 block of Douglas Avenue, according to a WWU campus alert sent out at 11:11 a.m.
According to the alert, a group approached the woman, who was sitting in her car in front of the store, pepper-sprayed her, removed her from the car and drove off in it.
The stolen vehicle was a green 2002 Ford Explorer, according to the alert, and the man who pepper-sprayed the woman was described as white, approximately 6 feet tall and wearing blue jeans and a hoodie.
University police are investigating the incident, according to the release.