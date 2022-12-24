Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
The Washington man suspected of shooting and killing a New Meadows couple Oct. 1 has been deemed mentally unfit to stand trial, Adams County prosecuting attorney Chris Boyd said.
John Cody Hart, 28, of Olympia, now must complete mental treatment at an undisclosed prison before his case before Adams County magistrate judge John Meienhofer can continue.
“Hart has been committed to the Idaho Department of Corrections for restorative mental health treatment in a secure facility,” Boyd said.
For the case to continue, a psychiatrist must determine Hart is able to “understand the proceedings against him,” and assist lawyers in his legal defense, under Idaho law.
Hart is facing two counts of first-degree murder following shootings at the Hartland Inn in New Meadows on Oct. 1 that killed Rory Mehen, 47, and his wife, Sara Mehen, 45, who had owned the motel since 2017.
Boyd told Meienhofer during Hart’s Oct. 4 arraignment hearing at the Adams County Courthouse in Council that he plans to seek the death penalty for Hart if he is convicted on the murder charges.
There is no timeline for Hart’s mental treatment to be completed, but it could take months or longer, Boyd said. If his competency cannot be restored through treatment, he could be committed indefinitely to a state mental hospital or a hospital unit in a state prison.
Hart appeared before Meienhofer at a hearing held Dec. 15 at the Adams County Courthouse to review the results of his mental evaluation, according to online court records.
The mental evaluation by a psychiatrist was ordered by Meienhofer during an Oct. 24 hearing. The judge has sealed all of Hart’s hearings since Oct. 4 because of medical privacy laws.
Hart is being represented by Boise lawyers Rob Chastain and Jolene Maloney, as well as Payette lawyer Elisa Massoth.
He was previously found incompetent to stand trial for two felony assault charges against him in Clark County, Wash., in connection to an Aug. 9, 2021, incident. In that case, Hart is accused of strangling a man until he was unconscious, attempting to gouge his eyes out and punching him in the face, according to an arrest warrant tied to the incident.
Kenneth Dudley, a licensed psychologist, evaluated Hart in September 2021 and found him competent to stand trial. Hart’s defense attorneys sought a second opinion on that determination, which resulted in Washington prosecutors agreeing on March 17 that Hart needed treatment to restore his competency.
He was then held in the Clark County Jail in Vancouver, Wash., while waiting for a bed for a 90-day treatment at Western State Hospital, an 806-bed psychiatric hospital near Seattle.
On July 22, Hart was released from jail by Clark County Superior Court judge Robert Lewis after multiple delays in admitting him to the psychiatric hospital for treatment.
He remained on an 800-person waiting list for a bed at the psychiatric hospital, but became a lower priority, under hospital policy, than more than 500 other jailed patients also awaiting a bed.
A bed had not opened for Hart by Oct. 1, when he was arrested in his car along U.S. Highway 95 near Cambridge after leaving the Hartland Inn in New Meadows, where he told police he fatally shot the Mehens in the motel’s main office.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a 9 mm Glock handgun Hart is suspected of using in the shootings in weeds along U.S. 95 near Indian Valley.
The Hartland Inn, located at 211 N. Norris Ave., has remained closed since the shootings.
Drew Dodson, The Star News (McCall)