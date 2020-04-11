Suspected Adams County gunman caught at original scene

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
MEADOWS, Idaho — A Cambridge man wanted for attempted murder after opening fire on two Adams County Sheriff Office deputies was captured early last Saturday after eluding authorities for five days.
William “Bill” James was arrested early Saturday morning at Quality Feed in Meadows, the same place from where he is accused of shooting at the deputies on March 29, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.
The store is where deputies arrived to arrest James for violating a protective order when a gunman opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle. No one was hurt in the incident.
The arrest happened just hours after an Idaho State Police task force pulled out of the area after deciding James was no longer in the area.
James is facing charges for two counts of attempted murder on law enforcement officers, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with intent to commit a serious felony.
He appeared Monday at the Adams County Courthouse in Council before Adams County Magistrate John Meienhofer, who set bond at $2.5 million.
James remained in the Adams County Jail this week and is due back in court Thursday, according to online court records.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a tip at about 11:15 p.m. April 3 that James was at the property, said Dave Stambaugh, chief deputy for the Valley County Sheriff’s Office.
Police surrounded the property and were able to peacefully arrest James, 24, at about 1:23 a.m., Stambaugh said.
Eight Valley County deputies assisted with the containment, Stambaugh said.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Hospital reduces staff hours to weather crisis
COLFAX — With Gov. Jay Inslee’s order for hospitals to suspend nonessential services, local hospitals are tightening their financial belts in preparation of the shutdown affecting their bottom line.
“Just like everybody, we’re going to have to take a hit,” said Whitman Hospital and Medical Center Public Relations Specialist Laurie Gronning.
Last week, the hospital implemented its response by cutting time for some employees. Gronning estimated about 10 percent of the workers at the hospital are seeing a reduction of hours. The hospital is monitoring things day by day for further measures. Given that the hospital’s billing takes about 45 to 60 days, Gronning anticipated they wouldn’t see the negative impact until May.
Although hospital business and staff are being cut back, WHMC is still trying to stay connected to citizens. Gronning noted that therapy classes usually offered in person are being recorded and the video uploaded to the hospital’s website and Facebook account. The clinics are conducting virtual visits, connecting doctors and patients via the internet.
A COVID-19 hotline and drive-in testing have been instituted, although no positive cases have been report at the hospital.
Those with COVID-19 concerns can call the hotline at (509) 397-5717 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to speak to an registered nurse. If the patient meets criteria, they will be registered for testing and given an appointment time. At the scheduled time, the patient reports to an external testing site outside the front of the hospital. A staff member then conducts the test while the patient remains in their vehicle.
Patients must call, be screened and have an appointment set up before they can be tested.
Pullman Regional Hospital last week announced it was reducing pay by 25 percent for all hourly and salary workers for the next 60 days to free up $1 million in cash to weather the financial challenges. PRH stated it has 64 days of cash on hand to continue operations with no new income.
According to Gronning, WHMC is in a better situation with 185 days cash on hand.
— Jana Mathia, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday