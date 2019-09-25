Suspect leads police on chase through Whitman, Asotin counties

Police on the Washington side of the Snake River were involved in a high-speed pursuit early afternoon Tuesday in Whitman and Asotin counties.
According to Asotin County Undersheriff Jody Brown, a silver Subaru Forester was traveling at speeds of more than 100 mph on Downriver Road in Whitman County before crossing Red Wolf Crossing Bridge into west Clarkston.
The car sped along 15th Street at estimated speeds of 80 mph before turning toward downtown Clarkston and speeding through several intersections, including 13th and Chestnut streets near the Clarkston School District office. It was also spotted speeding by Holy Family School, Sheriff John Hilderbrand said.
“Because of the risk to the public and the environment, we called off the pursuit,” Hilderbrand said. “We did not want to put the public in danger.”
The Subaru was headed toward the city’s center when law enforcement lost sight of it. The car, which was reportedly stolen from Lewiston, was later found abandoned on the 1500 block of Seventh Street, Brown said.
Police are looking for a 23-year-old man who is suspected of driving. He escaped on foot after the pursuit ended and had not been apprehended as of Tuesday evening.