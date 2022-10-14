LOON LAKE, Wash. — A man is dead after two Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies fired “multiple shots” at him during a SWAT standoff Wednesday night near Loon Lake, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said at a news conference shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday.

The sheriff’s office responded to a report around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting in the 42800 block of North Spotted Road, near the northern boundary with Stevens County, in which the person who was later killed by deputies allegedly pointed a gun at another person’s head and threatened to kill him.

Tags

Recommended for you