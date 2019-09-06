Suspect in Weippe incident in custody

A man is in custody following an incident in Weippe last weekend, but Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz said it has been difficult to piece together exactly what happened.
Norman G. Bond, 61, of Weippe, turned himself in at the sheriff’s department in Orofino on Tuesday and is being held in the Clearwater County Jail on a $75,000 bond for felony charges of aggravated battery, attempted robbery, burglary and malicious injury to property. An earlier news release said a man had been shot in the face during a dispute at Weippe on Saturday, but Goetz said at this point there is no evidence that a gun was actually involved.
“We’re still trying to work through this,” Goetz said Thursday. “Our supposed victim has disappeared, and we can’t locate him. Those two (Bond and the possible victim) were involved in a couple different altercations that day, and the last one may or may not have involved a gun.”
Goetz said witnesses to the incident thought they saw a gun, but were not sure. The previous news release said emergency medical technicians had been dispatched to the scene following a report that a man had been shot in the face, but when they arrived, the possible victim refused treatment.
Goetz said warrants had been issued for Bond, “and now we’ve been trying to find the victim and trying to look at his statement. It’s disappointing when he leaves and none of the stories are matching. These two were involved in an altercation in a couple different locations, but there’s no evidence whatsoever that a gun was involved.”
The sheriff said the witnesses to the incident also have taken off and are not expected back for another week or so.
Goetz said he wanted the public to know “we don’t have a gunman on the loose. That’s not what’s going on. But trying to work this investigation has been difficult, because people are here and there and they’re not being real cooperative.”
Bond made an initial appearance Wednesday before Magistrate David H. Judd and a no-contact order was issued. A preliminary hearing was set for 9 a.m. Sept. 16. Bond is being represented by Clearwater County Public Defender William J. Fitzgerald. Clearwater County Prosecutor E. Clayne Tyler is representing the state.
