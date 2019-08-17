SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — An apparent jilted ex-boyfriend is suspected of firing multiples rounds Friday morning at a Spokane Valley business park before two officers arrived and shot the suspect, who then crashed his vehicle into a tree before he was pronounced dead.
Spokane Valley Police officers were called at 9:08 a.m. by an employee at a business at the Montgomery Business Park, 9922 E. Montgomery Drive. The worker inside reported that a person known to him was banging on the windows of the internet sales business and the man was attempting to gain entry, said Spokane Valley Police Chief Mark Werner.
The employee “stated the business was not open to the public, and the doors were locked,” Sheriff’s Cpl. Mark Gregory said. “The victim advised he had been told the suspect, who was the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s current girlfriend, was intoxicated and armed with a pistol on his hip.”
Sheriff’s deputies, who are contracted to work as Spokane Valley Police officers, were already responding to the call when the victim called dispatch to say the man was now shooting the handgun. The two deputies engaged and shot the suspect. They radioed at 9:14 a.m. that he had been shot and had crashed into a tree, Gregory said.
“The suspect was able to make it back to his vehicle,” Gregory said. The man was able to drive a short distance before he crashed, where Gregory said he died.
Besides the suspect, neither the victim nor the responding deputies were injured during the shooting. Most of the details of the motive, the number of shots fired, the names of the deputies and other details will come out when the investigation is complete, Gregory said. Under an agreement between agencies, Spokane police detectives are now in charge of the overall investigation.
Witnesses at nearby businesses reported hearing the revving of a car engine and gunshots before they were informed by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office of an “active shooter” situation and to remain in their buildings.
“You could hear the engine revving,” said Kim Potter, an employee at West Coast Cash Register Systems, a business on the southeast corner of East Montgomery Avenue and North Woodruff Road.
Another nearby employee, who declined to give her name, said she heard gunshots around 9:15 a.m. Friday followed by the quick arrival of sheriff’s deputies.
“It almost sounded like fireworks, but there were a lot of them,” she said.
Tyler Wiegand, an employee at Doggyland Daycare and Boarding on Knox Avenue east of Woodruff, said he helped corral boarded dogs after a co-worker reported witnessing gunfire in the street early Friday.
After securing the dogs, Wiegand stepped outside to see what he described as an SUV in a tree with its engine revving farther north near Montgomery Avenue.
“Personally, I didn’t hear any shots,” Wiegand said.