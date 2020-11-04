Suspect in robberies of two Lewiston convenience stores arrested by cops

Area law enforcement officers arrested the suspect Monday in two recent Lewiston armed robberies.
Chris A. Prelle, 59, a Long Beach, Calif., man living in Clarkston, is the suspect in robberies of two Lewiston convenience stores, Lewiston Police Lt. Rick Fuentes said in a news release Tuesday.
Police were dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Monday to the Xpress Mart at 738 Bryden Ave., where Prelle allegedly brandished a firearm, demanded he be given money from the cash register and took a pack of American Spirit cigarettes.
Police were told the suspect was a white male, 6 feet tall, wearing a hospital-style mask, beanie, black jacket, dark jeans and glasses. He was seen leaving the scene of the robbery in a dark Toyota Tundra pickup truck and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Moscow Police stopped Prelle, who had been identified as the possible suspect by Nez Perce County Sheriff’s deputies and Lewiston Police, after they were given a vehicle description and suspect information.
Prelle was detained and interviewed by Lewiston Police detectives and confessed to the Monday robbery and one Oct. 27 at Liberty Mart in north Lewiston, Fuentes said. Lewiston Police found physical evidence in his possession linking him to both robberies.
Prelle is being held in the Nez Perce County Jail on two counts of armed robbery. He will be arraigned in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court today.
Police were seeking search warrants Tuesday and planned more interviews. Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact detectives Brian Ericson and Joe Stormes at (208) 746-0171. Idaho State Police also assisted in the case.