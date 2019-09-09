Tribune/Pete Caster
A Washington State Patrol trooper inspects the scene of a multiple car crash involving an Asotin County Sheriff’s Office vehicle Saturday night along the westbound on-ramp from 13th Street to Fleshman Way in Clarkston. According to authorities at the scene, the vehicles collided when the sheriff’s deputy executed a PIT maneuver after a seven-minute high-speed pursuit through the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
A 37-year-old man faces at least five felony charges after allegedly burglarizing a Clarkston business and leading officers on a high-speed chase Saturday evening.
Jeremiah M. Sessions was booked into the Asotin County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree malicious mischief, felony eluding, second-degree vehicular assault and first-degree assault.
He was also charged with third-degree theft, a gross misdemeanor.
A news release from the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office indicated Sessions’ bad night began after Clarkston Police responded to a reported burglary at the Swiss Laundry at 13th Street and Highland Avenue.
Police used surveillance footage to identify a 1996 silver Chevy Blazer. Asotin County Deputy Dan Vargas located the vehicle shortly thereafter and tried to make a traffic stop. The driver, later identified as Sessions, took off for Lewiston, leading deputies on a chase that reached speeds of 60 mph.
After the Blazer crossed Southway Bridge back into Clarkston, Asotin County Deputy Michael Babino attempted to stop the car using what’s called a PIT maneuver to turn it sideways.
Sessions allegedly regained control of the Blazer and drove it at Deputy Vargas, who had arrived at the scene and was outside his vehicle shouting commands. He allegedly struck Vargas’ car, causing it to move backwards and hit the deputy.
He then proceeded onto the west bound on- ramp of Fleshman Way, where Deputy Babino attempted another PIT maneuver. According to the news release, Sessions lost control of the Blazer and went off the roadway, rolling the car onto its top. Deputy Babino’s car got entangled with the Blazer and also went off the road, coming to rest partially on top of Sessions’ car.
Sessions got out of the car and ran up the hill. He tried to get away by climbing a fence, but was Tasered by Deputy Vargas and taken into custody.
Asotin County medics checked Sessions and cleared him for transport to the jail. Deputies Vargas and Babino were both taken to Tri-State Memorial Hospital’s emergency room for evaluation, and were later released.
Other charges for Sessions could follow.