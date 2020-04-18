A Lewiston man arrested for allegedly robbing Liberty Mart while pointing a gun at a cashier Thursday could face up to life in prison if he is convicted on the charge.
Cheyenne C. Swift, 30, faces a minimum prison sentence of five years up to life in prison and a $50,000 fine if he is convicted on the felony charge of robbery.
Swift was arraigned by video Friday afternoon in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court.
Police allege Swift robbed the Liberty Mart on the 600 block of Thain Road in Lewiston shortly before noon Thursday. He was eventually caught on McAtty Road in Lapwai by police with the money and a bottle of alcohol he allegedly took from the convenience store, according to court records.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Kent Merica set Swift’s bond at $50,000.
Merica set a preliminary hearing in the case for April 29.