Arrest made in Moscow murders

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, said Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation in the killings of four University of Idaho students, based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office. (Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility via AP)

 Uncredited

The 28-year-old man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students could be back on the Palouse as early as this week, according to media reports.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested Friday in Pennsylvania on an Idaho warrant for four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. He is suspected in the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin in their King Road residence in Moscow.

