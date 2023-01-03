This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, said Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation in the killings of four University of Idaho students, based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office. (Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility via AP)
The 28-year-old man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students could be back on the Palouse as early as this week, according to media reports.
Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested Friday in Pennsylvania on an Idaho warrant for four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. He is suspected in the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin in their King Road residence in Moscow.
Kohberger is a Washington State University graduate student in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology and has a Pullman apartment.
On Friday, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said Kohberger has the option to waive extradition and return voluntarily to Idaho.
The Idaho Statesman reported Saturday that Kohberger plans to waive his extradition rights during a Monroe County, Pa., hearing scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PST today. Monroe County Public Defender Jason LaBar told the Statesman that Kohberger is “eager to be exonerated.”
CNN reported Monday that LaBar expects Kohberger to return to Idaho within 72 hours of today’s hearing.
LaBar released a statement from Kohberger’s family. It stated they “care deeply” for the families of the victims.
“There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them,” the family says.
The family will continue to support Kohberger as it allows the legal process to “unfold.”
“We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions,” the statement says.
CNN also reported that Kohberger drove to his parent’s home in Pennsylvania from Pullman in a white Hyundai Elantra. For weeks, investigators have been urging the public to send in any tips on a 2011-2013 white Hyundai Elantra they believe was at the crime scene around the time of the Nov. 13 murders.
Thompson said Friday that much of the information surrounding Kohberger’s arrest can be found in the court’s probable cause affidavit, but Thompson said that document can’t be released until Kohberger is physically in Latah County and has been served with the Idaho arrest warrant.
The WSU Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology put out a statement on Saturday regarding Kohberger’s arrest.
“The Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University is aggrieved by the alleged horrendous acts of one of its graduate students,” the department stated. “We are relieved that justice will be carried out. Our hearts are with the victims’ families.”