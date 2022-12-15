Suspect charged in rash of arsons

CORRECTS PHOTO SOURCE TO OLYMPIA FIRE DEPARTMENT This photo provided by Olympia Fire Department shows damage from an arson that destroyed the Jehovah's Witness kingdom hall in Olympia, Wash., on July 3, 2018. Mikey Diamond Starrett, 50, of Olympia, was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, on charges that he set that fire as well as two others at Jehovah's Witness halls in the area. Starrett has previously insisted that he is innocent. (Olympia Fire Department via AP)

 AP Uncredited

SEATTLE — A Washington state man who is already in federal custody on weapons and hate crime charges has been indicted in a series of arsons at Jehovah’s Witness kingdom halls, authorities announced Wednesday.

Seattle U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said in a news release that the new charges against 50-year-old Mikey Diamond Starrett, also known as Michael Jason Layes, are part of the Justice Department’s efforts to target hate crimes, which have been on the rise nationally.

