Lewiston police apprehended a man Monday afternoon after he crashed an allegedly stolen motorcycle into a patrol vehicle and was caught on foot after a brief chase.
Victor R. Tabor, 34, of Lewiston, was arrested Monday on the Fifth Street grade on Normal Hill. He was charged with grand theft by possession of stolen property, driving without privileges and obstructing law enforcement, according to a Lewiston Police Department news release.
On Monday afternoon, the owner of a Yamaha motorcycle reported it stolen from his residence on the 400 block of Linden Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards. A few hours later, the owner spotted the motorcycle being driven east on the Southway Bridge into Lewiston. The owner followed the motorcycle and informed Lewiston police.
Responding officers located the motorcycle heading north on the 200 block of Glassway Street, according to the news release. Officers stopped in the road on the 400 block of Second Avenue to create an obstacle, and the suspect was unable to maintain control of the motorcycle and crashed into a patrol vehicle.
The suspect then fled on foot, but an officer was able to catch him after a brief chase, the release said.
The motorcycle was returned to the owner, who identified himself as Joshua Dammon at the scene of the crash.
Tabor was wanted on a felony warrant in Idaho for failure to register as a sex offender, the release said.