GRANGEVILLE — Law enforcement officers continued to search Tuesday night for an armed man believed to have stolen three vehicles earlier in the day and led them on a high-speed chase from New Meadows to north of Grangeville.
Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings said Tuesday night the suspect — whose identity is not known at this time — contacted some people who live in the Long Haul-Red Rock roads area Tuesday afternoon.
“He contacted these people and they dealt with him, but he wouldn’t cooperate and took off in the canyon,” Giddings said.
The suspect, a white male in his mid-to-late 20s, did not threaten the people but they tried to talk him into giving himself up. He refused, the sheriff said. As soon as the man left their home, they called the sheriff’s department.
“We were close, but he still got away,” Giddings said.
Giddings said officers would remain on patrol throughout the night, but the canyon where the suspect is believed to be hiding is steep and thick with brush and trees.
“When it gets dark out here, it’s pitch-black,” Giddings said. “We’ll have patrol all around, but he’ll go to somebody’s house if he can.”
The incident began earlier Tuesday when the suspect allegedly stole a van in Adams County. Officers there attempted to stop him and during the process the undersheriff got his arm partially caught in the van’s window and was dragged a ways. Giddings said he does not believe the officer was seriously injured.
The suspect drove north on U.S. Highway 95 through Riggins. He passed over a spike strip and turned onto Lake Road, where the van crashed. The suspect then allegedly pulled a gun on an 84-year-old man driving a BMW who had stopped at the crash site, and the suspect allegedly stole that car.
Earlier reports said that gunshots were fired. Giddings said there were bullet holes in the BMW.
The man then drove toward Grangeville over another spike strip; he then ditched the BMW and allegedly stole a pickup truck belonging to a house painting crew near Day Road north of town. He then continued north on Long Haul Road, eventually crashing the pickup truck in the canyon near Red Rock Road.
Giddings said officers located the pickup truck but the suspect was not inside.
Officers from the Idaho State Police, Nez Perce Tribe, Idaho, Adams and Ada counties, along with the city of Cottonwood and a helicopter from Spokane scoured the vicinity throughout the afternoon and evening.
Schools and the hospital at Grangeville were on lockdown status during the afternoon because of the high-speed chase. Students were allowed to be bused home on all routes except the two routes nearest the incident scene.
