The owners of Orchards Shoe Shop, Steve and Patti Myers, went by their gut when Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a stay-home order at the end of March.
They decided to temporarily close, based on a list of frequently asked questions that described buying shoes in person as one of the activities that was banned. They hesitated, though, because they sell work boots to law enforcement officers and employees of the Army Corps of Engineers.
“There was kind of a little gray area,” Steve Myers said.
Last week, when the order aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus loosened a little, they reopened, exercising numerous extra precautions.
Challenges like the ones the Myerses have faced since COVID-19 hit are common among local businesses, according to Idaho’s commerce department and Sen. Jim Risch, who announced a “Support Local Gems” initiative set for Friday that encourages those who still have incomes to patronize small ventures.
“There is no question that COVID-19 has had a significant disrupting effect on all our lives,” according to an announcement on Idaho Commerce’s website. “Now more than ever, it’s important to support the small businesses in the Gem State that provide local jobs, services and unquantifiable community value.”
A number of businesses closed, at least temporarily, to comply with social distancing rules, and many that stayed opened significantly reduced their operations.
Many families have seen their incomes drop or be entirely eliminated as people lost their jobs through no fault of their own in a crisis Idaho Department of Labor Economist Kathryn Tacke said happened more suddenly than the Great Depression.
More than 4,500 people in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington have filed for first-time unemployment benefits since the middle of March when rules started being imposed to limit the spread of the disease.
Some businesses, including Orchards Shoe Shop in the Lewiston Orchards and Art Uncorked in downtown Lewiston, have revamped their approaches. Others, like Arcade1up in Clarkston, couldn’t hang on until the restrictions are lifted, and are closing.
The Myerses wear masks when they work. They limit the number of customers in the store and disinfect surfaces after people leave.
They’re accepting orders by telephone too, then mailing them or delivering them to customers curbside.
While business is down significantly, they’re seeing some new faces at the store, particularly Walmart and Costco employees.
“They’re putting in extra long hours and they (say) their feet are killing them,” Steve Myers said.
Similar to the Myerses, Myndie VanHorn, owner of Art Uncorked in downtown Lewiston, reconfigured her approach.
Much of VanHorn’s income before coronavirus came from painting classes. When the coronavirus restrictions were instituted, she spent two 19-hour days redoing her website, putting a new emphasis on take-home kits for the paintings, ceramics and puzzles Art Uncorked already sold.
The paint kits cost $10 to $20, a little less than the in-store classes. They come with step-by-step instructions, paints and canvases. Brushes can be included for an extra fee.
The timing of the stay-home restrictions helped, falling around spring break, when families were seeking special experiences for their children, since in many instances vacations had been canceled.
“We’re about even, maybe a little ahead of where we normally would be,” VanHorn said.
Unlike Orchards Shoe Shop and Art Uncorked, Richard Stover, the owner of Arcade1up in downtown Clarkston wasn’t able to restructure his business and adhere to coronavirus rules.
Stover closed in mid-March, when Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation limiting eateries to drive-through, pickup and takeout orders and shuttered businesses like salons and fitness centers.
At the time, Arcade1up was less than one year old and growing. Stover would use its revenue from the first two weeks of the month to cover its expenses and have the modest income from the second two weeks to support himself and his son.
“It was doing good,” he said. “A guy wasn’t getting rich.”
For $5 per hour, customers could play any of 50 pinball machines and video games, which rotated to keep the experience fresh. To make a little more money, he sold snacks, soda, comic books and bobbleheads.
A former taxi driver, he spent years developing the business, driving long distances to get the games, then putting hours into restoring them.
He tried unsuccessfully to apply for federal assistance for small businesses hurt by COVID-19. But he was told millions of businesses were competing, and the wait was six to nine months with no guarantee he would get any money.
He couldn’t hold out that long. So he’s starting to pack up his games and figure out what is next.
“I know I can find some sort of other employment, but who’s hiring right now?” Stover said.
