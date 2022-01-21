CHAS Health and the Lewis and Clark Health Center are preparing to conduct a behavioral health needs assessment for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, funded by a $100,000 grant from Regence health plans.
The needs assessment aims to engage stakeholders including community members, health care providers and law enforcement in determining what behavioral health needs remain unmet in the community, said Michael Wiser, chief strategy officer at CHAS Health.
The idea for the assessment came out of earlier discussions about potentially adding a behavioral health clinic in the valley similar to the CHAS Behavioral Health clinic in Spokane, he said.
“Quality Behavioral Health down there, they felt like they had good access in terms of offering the very types of services we were talking about offering as part of a (LCHC),” Wiser said. “So that led us to just say, ‘We don’t want to open any kind of new clinic or service if we’re not really aligned with what the community needs are and what the community wants.’ So we basically put a pause on that and said, ‘We need to understand a bit more.’ ”
Still, CHAS staff at LCHC have said they do see a need for additional behavioral health services. Several other, more generalized local needs assessments also ranked behavioral health care as a top priority in recent years. What remains uncertain is exactly what kind of help would be most beneficial.
CHAS is already aware of some challenges, including a staff that, while able to address some behavioral health needs, can’t meet with a high volume of patients for regular sessions. CHAS also does not have a chemical dependency or substance use counselor, and some staff have said it can be difficult for patients to connect with care.
The assessment may answer whether some behavioral health needs could be met by improved coordination between different health clinics, or more guidance for patients on existing care options, he said. It could also provide greater insights into mental health care for children.
“Oftentimes, with mental illness, the very impacts of mental illness make it harder for people to follow up on referrals and find resources,” Wiser said.
This report is made possible by the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation in partnership with Northwest Public Broadcasting, the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.