GRANGEVILLE — An informal online survey of people questioned about plans for a new Idaho County jail, and possibly a new courthouse, found that most respondents favored keeping the courthouse where it is now, on Main Street in Grangeville.
Commissioner Ted Lindsley, who asked the question on his personal Facebook page, said many people were not opposed to the idea of building a separate jail on county-owned property by the Idaho County airport.
But they “overwhelmingly” said the current location of the courthouse is “a valuable part of downtown,” and want to keep it there, Lindsley said.
People who responded said they like the ease of getting to the courthouse to conduct business and would not like the look of an empty building on Main Street, he said.
The county has been planning to build a jail and sheriff’s office complex using $3.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act and economic recovery-related funding. The proposed jail would cost about $7.5 million and replace the current jail, built in the mid-1950s, that houses only 11 inmates. A new 50-bed jail would have space for both women and men, as well as close-custody inmates.
The county also recently got word that it will receive $5.1 million for the next two years from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund payment to counties. The money can be used to expand public services and infrastructure.
During a meeting with several county officials Tuesday afternoon, the commissioners weighed the pros and cons of various options. Remodeling the current courthouse to accommodate a new jail and parking garage would be complex and disruptive to county business while the construction was going on. Building a new jail and sheriff’s office at the airport while keeping other county departments in the current building also has its downsides. It could require people needing to renew drivers licenses and update vehicle registrations to travel back and forth between the two locations to get their tasks done. And in a previous meeting several county officials said they want to keep the sheriff’s department and other departments together in the same building because of security concerns.
“We have to be realistic,” said Commission Chairman Skip Brandt. “If we do a full remodel on this building, is it possible to keep things going?”
Commissioner Denis Duman said the county’s aim is to construct a building that will serve present requirements as well as accommodate future needs.
“I don’t think that jail belongs on this property,” Duman said.
No decisions have been made. The commissioners will continue to discuss the issue but hope to have a solid plan in place to begin construction next spring.