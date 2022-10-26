GRANGEVILLE — An informal online survey of people questioned about plans for a new Idaho County jail, and possibly a new courthouse, found that most respondents favored keeping the courthouse where it is now, on Main Street in Grangeville.

Commissioner Ted Lindsley, who asked the question on his personal Facebook page, said many people were not opposed to the idea of building a separate jail on county-owned property by the Idaho County airport.

Tags

Recommended for you