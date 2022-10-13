SEATTLE — More than 3.5 million Washingtonians might have unintentionally enrolled in a subscription plan or service when they thought they had made a one-time purchase, according to survey results released this week by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

The consumer survey, in which about 1,207 Washington adults participated between June and July, found about 59% of respondents had in the last four years mistakenly enrolled in a subscription plan that automatically billed them and that about 100,000 were unable to cancel the plan because it was “too difficult.” Hardwick Research, based in Mercer Island, ran the survey.

Tags

Recommended for you