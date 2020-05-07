Unsuspecting seniors from Clarkston High School were surprised to find Principal Doug LaMunyan and members of the Clarkston Education Foundation in their driveways Wednesday bearing gifts.
The group braved rainy weather as they traveled around town in a caravan of vehicles to deliver 10 scholarships totaling $29,500 to six soon-to-be graduates.
“I definitely wasn’t expecting this when I woke up this morning,” said senior Levi Lathrop.
Lathrop was given a $16,000 DeAtley scholarship that will help him financially as he pursues his goal of becoming a pilot in the U.S. Air Force.
He will attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla., where he will also participate in ROTC and track.
As Lathrop processed what was happening, he was surprised to see retired Col. Steve Heflin, the Junior ROTC teacher at Clarkston High School.
“This was kind of his idea,” Lathrop said, adding he didn’t know the scholarship existed until Heflin told him to apply for it.
The students would have typically received their scholarships at a senior awards night later this month, but this year, that celebration was canceled after schools in Washington closed for the remainder of the year because of concerns over the coronavirus.
“We wanted to do something positive and with some kind of celebration because this senior class has really gotten the shaft,” said Mary Dolezal, a board member of the Clarkston Education Foundation.
Senior Lauren Johnson was just as surprised as her classmate when she came outside of her home.
“I’ll be in school for a long time, so this will definitely help out a lot,” Johnson said. “It feels really nice, especially with everything going on right now.”
Johnson, who plans to become a dermatologist, was awarded two scholarships totaling $3,000.
For senior Paxton Taylor, the surprise visit and her $1,000 scholarship gave her hope for what’s to come in the next phase of her life after her senior year was cut short. She will attend Boise State University, where she will study pre-med.
“Not having the in-class experience kind of makes it hard to want to finish up the school year, but I’m looking forward to college, so this is very exciting,” Taylor said.
Jon Schafman received a $2,500 scholarship that will help him pursue an engineering degree at Washington State University. He came out of his house and into the rain barefoot and caught off guard.
“It was completely out of nowhere and was completely unexpected,” said Schafman with a large grin.
Seniors Nick Noland and Kaeden Frazier also received multiple scholarships adding up to $3,500 each.
Along with their scholarships, the students received a gift bag and a yard sign congratulating them.
