A recent surge in gas prices has been felt in Idaho, and has been particularly acute in the northern part of the state, according to AAA.
The average price for a gallon of gas in Idaho on Monday was $4.42, which is the eighth-highest average in the country, according to a news release from AAA.
In Lewiston and Coeur d’Alene, the average per-gallon cost Monday was $4.63. That’s a noticeable increase since mid-August, when Lewiston drivers were paying as little as $3.77 per gallon. Geopolitical forces are the cause of the recent uptick, according to AAA.
“The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their partners, known as OPEC+, recently agreed to cut crude oil production by another two million barrels per day, and fuel demand also increased substantially last week. Both could spell trouble for the price of future fill-ups,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said in the news release. “Hopefully, chilly weather will motivate people to stay closer to home, with falling demand acting as a relief valve to keep pump prices in check.”
The bump in prices has hit the western United States hard, with the most expensive gas being found in California ($6.33), Alaska ($5.54), Oregon ($5.53), Nevada ($5.44), Washington ($5.40), Hawaii ($5.21) and Arizona ($4.56).
The cheapest gas price in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Monday was $4.49 at five locations: Costco in Clarkston, Liberty Mart in North Lewiston, both Sinclair location in Lewiston and Nomnom in Lewiston.
In Moscow, the cheapest gas is $4.59 at Mobil at 802 Troy Road.