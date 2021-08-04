Nez Perce County added 32 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, which brings the county’s total to 142 additional cases over the last week, according to figures on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website.
Coronavirus cases have been surging throughout north central Idaho and southeastern Washington, with Nez Perce County being the biggest hot spot. Almost half of the region’s 298 cases over the last week have been in Nez Perce County.
Cases reported Tuesday also included five in Latah County, four in Clearwater County, three apiece in Idaho and Lewis counties, 13 in Whitman County and two in Asotin County.
Asotin County has added 110 cases since July 1, and of those, 15 have been “breakthrough case,” which are infections in people who are fully vaccinated.
No deaths were reported Tuesday.