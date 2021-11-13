Surf’s up

A crowd watches as Washington State University student Tyler Waller stands on the back of Ben Lall as they attempt to surf down soapy, wet tarps while wearing garbage bags Friday on the hillside of Thompson Flats in Pullman during the Frozen Friday Ice Blocking event to raise money for Washington State University’s men’s ice hockey team and Palouse Ice Rink.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

