OLYMPIA — The Washington Supreme Court unanimously ruled that a state law that put a minimum on the amount of water that must flow in the Spokane River was valid.
The Center for Environmental Policy and other environmental groups sued the state Department of Ecology, arguing that the 850 cubic feet per second minimum was both arbitrary and too low a figure to properly maintain the river and its species, according to the Spokesman-Review.
Justice Barbara Madsen said in the unanimous decision that the state Department of Ecology had the authority to set the minimum and that the agency did its due diligence in coming to its standard.
Trish Rolfe, executive director of the Center for Environmental Policy and Law, said the group was disappointed with the court’s ruling.