Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
GRANGEVILLE — Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr. has been on death row in Idaho since his 1986 murder conviction in connection with the beating deaths of a couple in Idaho County. With his most recent appeal denied by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Pizzuto’s next step — to avoid death by lethal injection — is appealing his case to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Pizzuto, 64, was found guilty at trial for the July 25, 1985, deaths of Boise Valley residents Alberta L. Herndon, 58, and her nephew, Delbert D. Herndon, 38, at Ruby Meadows, 26 miles north of McCall. According to court records, Pizzuto forced the pair into their mountain cabin by gunpoint, bound the pair in order to rob them, then bludgeoned the Herndons with a hammer, also shooting Delbert Herndon in the head.
In December, the 9th Circuit upheld a ruling affirming a district court denial of Pizzuto’s petition, which challenged a 2008 Idaho Supreme Court decision that his execution is not barred under state law prohibiting the execution of intellectually disabled offenders. Pizzuto’s attorneys have until March 30 to petition the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Thursday
Median price of McCall home tops $400,000 in 2019
McCALL — The median sale price of a home in McCall topped $400,000 in 2019, according to real estate industry figures.
The median price of a home sold in the McCall area last year was about $406,000, according to the Mountain Central Association of Realtors. That compared to the median sales price of $371,000 in 2018, or a 9 percent rise.
By comparison, home prices in Ada County, which includes Boise, hit a record high median of $363,000 in January, according to Boise Regional Realtors.
In the Donnelly area, which includes Tamarack Resort, the median price of a home sold was about $322,000 last year. That compared to $278,000 in 2018, a 16 percent increase.
In Cascade, the median home sales price was about $267,000 in 2019, or a 72 percent rise over about $155,000 two years ago.
In New Meadows, the median price in 2019 was $295,000, compared to $270,000, a change of 9 percent, the figures from the Realtors association said.
The median price is the number where half of the reported sales prices are higher and half are lower than the median price.
Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Williams chosen as 4-H delegate to Romania this summer
KOOSKIA — Reenah Williams of Kooskia was officially selected to be a delegate in the country of Romania for the 4-H International Foreign Exchange Program this summer. Williams will be representing not only 4-H, but our country as well.
This is the first year that Romania has been introduced to the 4-H program, and that will be a big part of her purpose during her month stay. She will be staying with a host family and be given an opportunity to also learn about their culture and customs.
Thanks to those in the community who have contributed much time, money and various donations, Williams has almost attained the goal of $5,000 in order to be a part of this program. She has been able to raise the money through bake sales and other fundraisers. She is currently raffling a Ruger 9 mm EC9S, which she was able to purchase from Dale and Jill’s Sporting Goods. Raffle tickets are $5 each and available through Dale and Jill’s Sporting Goods.
— Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Home sales down in central Idaho region, group reports
McCALL — A total of 483 homes were sold in 2019 in the region monitored by the Mountain Central Association of Realtors. That is about 12 percent less than the 548 homes sold in 2018 and just under the 490 homes sold in the region in 2017.
There were 293 homes sold in the McCall area in 2019, or 10 percent less than the 325 homes sold in 2018, according to the Realtors group.
However, sales in 2018 were 10 percent higher than the 293 homes sold in 2017, the figures said.
A total of 70 homes were sold in the Donnelly/Tamarack area last year compared to 95 in 2018, a 26 percent drop, and 82 in 2017.
— Tom Grote, Star-News (McCall), Thursday