Please check in with support groups to see if they are meeting in person, are canceled because of COVID-19 or are meeting online. Masks may be required to attend.
————
TOPS, a weight-loss support group, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
TOPS, a weight-loss support group, 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Grace Lutheran Church, 3434 Sixth St., Lewiston, (208) 870-4649.
TOPS WA No. 798, a weight-loss support group, 6 p.m. Thursday, Asotin County Family Aquatic Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston, (208) 305-5029.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous (FA), a free 12-step recovery program for overeating, undereating, bulimia and food obsession, meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, First United Methodist Church, 322 E. Third St. Room 112, Moscow, and at 9 a.m. Saturdays, Tri-State Memorial Hospital, 1221 Highland Ave., Clarkston. More information is available at (509) 263-5173 or www.foodaddicts.org.
Celebrate Recovery, Fridays, 6 p.m. dinner; 7 p.m. music/lesson, 8 p.m. small group discussion, Real Life, Moscow campus 1428 S. Blaine St., (208) 882-2484. Groups are gender based.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Good Orderly Direction, open meeting, wheelchair accessible, masks required, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Alano Club, 1435 Elm St., Clarkston.
SOBER-Alcoholics Anonymous, noon-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1020 Main St., Lewiston.
Alcoholics Anonymous, hotline for regional meetings, (888) 416-2016, or www.area92aa.org.
Early Risers AA, 6:15-7 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 1122 18th Ave., Lewiston.
Eye Openers AA, 6:30-7:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, Alano Club, 1435 Elm St., Clarkston. This is an open meeting.
Al-Anon Family Groups, for friends and family of problem drinkers, (888) 425-2666, or www.al-anon.alateen.org.
Al-Anon, 11 a.m. Saturdays, 3413 Bluebird Circle, Lewiston, (208) 791-4205.
Al-Anon, 5:30 p.m. Sundays, First Church of the Nazarene, 1700 Eighth St., Lewiston
Al-Anon, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
Al-Anon, 7 p.m. Wednesdays, First Church of the Nazarene, 1700 Eighth St., Lewiston.
Al-Anon, noon Wednesdays, Grangeville United Methodist Church, 404 W. Main St. Light lunch provided. More information is available by calling (208) 983-0310.
Al-Anon, 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Zoom contact (509) 332-1901, Pullman.
Al-Anon, noon Thursdays, Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.
Al-Anon, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Community Presbyterian Church, Kamiah, (208) 935-2602.
Al-Anon, 7 p.m. Fridays, First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston.
Free the LCV Redemption, addiction recovery, 6-7:30 p.m. Sundays, Unity Church of the Clearwater Valley, 1622 15th Ave., Lewiston.
Stay Quit/Nicotine Intervention support group, 1:30-2:30 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month, Community Education Resource Center, 415 Sixth St., Lewiston, (208) 750-7360.
Smoking Cessation Support Group, 6-7 p.m. Thursdays, Syringa General Hospital Conference Room, Grangeville.
Sexaholics Anonymous, 12-step group, call for meeting information in Lewiston and the surrounding area, (208) 503-6446.
Alzheimer’s Association support group, 1:30-3 p.m. third Monday of the month, Community Action Partnership, Area Agency on Aging, 124 New Sixth St., Lewiston, (208) 666-2996.
Alzheimer’s Association support group, 3:30-5 p.m. third Wednesday of the month, One World Cafe conference room, 553 S. Main St., Moscow.
Alzheimer’s Association — Washington state chapter serving northern Idaho, 1 p.m. second Thursday of the month, Trinity Baptist Church, Fireside Room, 711 Fairview Drive, Moscow. For more information, contact Tammie Poe at (208) 874-2667.
Idaho Support and Care Association, providing care and support for the mentally handicapped and their families, 6:30 p.m. second Tuesday of the month, Sonic restaurant back room, 1306 21st St., Lewiston.
Recovery International, a peer-led mental health training program, 4-5:30 p.m. Mondays, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Conference Room B. For more information, contact David at (509) 780-7323.
Palouse Advocates on Mental Illness, 1 p.m. second Sunday, Pullman Regional Hospital, Conference Room A, 835 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman, (208) 835-3071 or (509) 758-0284.
National Alliance on Mental Illness, 7 p.m. second Wednesday, the Roxy, 714 Main St., Lewiston.
Grieving children’s support groups, 7 p.m. first and third Tuesday, Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1212 19th St., Lewiston. Participants are asked to call the Willow Center at (208) 791-7192.
Caregiver Support Group, 2-4 p.m. second and fourth Monday, Regency Senior Living, 1285 SW Center St., Pullman. More information is available by contacting Melissa at (509) 332-0365.
Caregivers Support Group, 3:30-5 p.m. second Wednesday of each month; 6-7:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month, Adult Day Health, 225 E. Palouse River Drive, Moscow, (208) 883-6483.
Colfax Caregiver Support Group, sponsored by the Council on Aging and Human Services, 3-4:30 p.m. fourth Thursday of the month, The Courtyard on Main Street in Colfax.
Women’s Support Group, for women in or recovering from an abusive relationship, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, YWCA, 300 Main St., Lewiston.
Breast Cancer Support Group, 7-9 p.m. first Wednesday, Tri-State Memorial Hospital, Clarkston.
American Cancer Society Resource Center, more information is available by calling (208) 750-7396.
Valley Strong Cancer Sup-port Group, 7 p.m. second and fourth Wednesday, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Conference Room 1. For more information, call Al Banta, (208) 746-3974.
Parkinson’s Support Group, 1:30 p.m. second Monday of the month, in the basement of the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Idaho Street Building, 1250 Idaho St., Lewiston, (208) 799-5219.
Colostomy, Ileostomy, Urostomy Support Group, 12:30-1:30 p.m. second Monday, location various for coronavirus distancing; for information on location, those interested can call Adrian at (509) 243-4010 or Cheryl at (208) 743-4088.
Grangeville Diabetic Support Group, 1:30 p.m. third Monday, Syringa General Hospital.
Palouse Ostomy Support Group, 5 p.m. first Wednesday of the month, Gritman Medical Center Conference Room, 700 S. Main St, Moscow. For people with ostomies, support and family members and members of the health care community.