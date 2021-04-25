Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
GRANGEVILLE — As Mountain View School District 244 prepares to ask its patrons for a $3.1 million levy May 18, superintendent Todd Fiske is making his rounds on the meeting circuit.
“I obviously won’t tell people how to vote, but I do want to arm them with the facts,” he said.
To that end, he has set a variety of informational meetings and will continue to preside over these through the first week of May.
One of the most common questions regarding the MVSD levy is, “What will it pay for?”
Fiske is ready to answer, but wants patrons to know it’s a mixture of areas across the board.
“The state of Idaho funds about 70 percent of the costs of a basic education, leaving the remaining 30 percent under local control,” he explained.
The one-year supplemental levy will help pay for the general education of the district’s 1,300 students in five schools in Elk City, Kooskia and Grangeville, assist in keeping curriculum up-to-date, support extracurricular activities, allow for safe schools, offer competitive salaries for teachers and other employees and help maintain aging facilities.
“More than 80 percent of Idaho’s school districts have to pass levies each year in order to run,” Fiske said. “Idaho is second to last in per-pupil expenditure, at about $7,800 per student.” By comparison, Washington is at $13,000, Oregon at $11,900, Wyoming at $16,224, and Montana at $11,680. Idaho also ranks 44th for teacher salaries.
“We’re not making widgets here — people are our resources, people are who make our district successful and people — students — are who we mentor and educate and count on as our future leaders,” Fiske emphasized. “If we do not invest in them, we will pay the price, not only as a school district, but as a community.”
A failure to the levy, such as the flop of last year’s $3.9 million levy, would be devastating, Fiske said.
“That would be very difficult to recover from,” he stated.
A failure would mean offering only the bare minimum educational experience, the loss of current staff and programs, cuts across the board, a delay in the maintenance of 60-plus-year-old buildings, and, “an eroded stability and community stagnation, due to poor educational support,” Fiske said. “We know school systems are vital to the strength of our communities and the businesses they maintain and attract, as well as the type of health care providers and other professionals they appeal to.”
The $3.1 million levy will cost a homeowner with a home valued at $150,000 approximately $480 a year, $40.50 a month or $1.31 a day, Fiske said.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
State: Tamarack Resort not liable for fire costs
Tamarack Resort will not be required to cover firefighting costs for the West State Fire, which burned 61 acres within the resort in November 2020 after slash fires burned out of control on the resort’s ski slopes, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.
The state investigated the cause of the fire and determined that the resort would not be cited or billed for the about $400,000 cost of fighting the fire, Public Information Officer Sharia Arledge said.
Several precautions were taken by the resort staff tending the fires and there was a quick response once they realized the fire was out of control, Arledge said.
“Tamarack employees appear to have been diligent in preparing for the planned burn that, unfortunately, got away from them, ” she said.
Under state law, a party must be found “willfully or negligently responsible” for a wildfire before costs can be claimed.
The weather forecast on the day of the fire was mild, and the burn took place outside of Idaho’s closed fire season, which lasts from May 10 to Oct. 20 each year, investigators found.
The resort also had assigned one person to monitor each of three burn piles, with additional people, fire extinguishers, digging tools and saws on site, the state found.
An emergency response plan was in place and was immediately implemented when one of the fires spotted into dry grass and grew, Arledge said.
Tamarack employees called the Southern Idaho Timber Protective Association for assistance within about 15 minutes of the fire escaping the project area, she said.
The investigation faulted the resort for not having a professional firefighter and experienced prescribed fire supervisor on site.
The decision not to charge Tamarack Resort for the costs of the fire was a collaboration of SITPA, the lands department and the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.
The fire started on Nov. 2 when sparks escaped from one of the three burn piles made up of trees and brush from thinning the Mystery Glade ski run.
The fire burned through trees and brush near the resort’s unfinished mid-mountain lodge before being declared contained Nov. 6.
No one was injured and no resort facilities were damaged.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday