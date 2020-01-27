Super Bowl snacks will get us through the winter stretch

At this critical time in history, when we are besieged with an impeachment trial in the Senate, critical rollbacks of environmental standards, violence in the Middle East and the possible exclusion of service animals on airplanes, I know what you’re all thinking:
What am I going to serve for the Super Bowl party?
Though I’m not a big football fan, the Super Bowl comes at the right time, in the middle of a dreary winter, shortly after the holidays during which we all were sated with enough turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes to carry us through to the end of the year. And right after the holidays, we’re bombarded by admonitions on ways to shed those extra pounds we put on during holiday eating binges.
It’s time to roll out the buffalo wings and nacho dip, just to take the edge off all the other stresses in our lives.
For some reason, holidays and other national events have certain food expectations that people have to follow if they don’t want to risk being shunned by their families and friends.
Can you imagine serving meatball sliders and beer bread for Thanksgiving? Taco dip and chicken livers for Christmas? There’s a reason Norman Rockwell didn’t paint the all-American family gathered around the holiday table about to dig into a big pretzel salad.
So it’s refreshing to have what has become an enshrined national event that sanctions and even edifies junk food. People who bought stock early in the Doritos company must have seen their investments shoot through the roof once the Super Bowl caught on.
For the rest of the year, people will be worried about how what they eat affects their cholesterol, their sodium and sugar levels and their brain cells. People will be eating for stress or fasting toward some transcendental state. It won’t be fun, and coupled with all the other things going on in the world, we’ll likely end up more stressed than ever.
But for one day we’ll be pushing back in our recliners in front of the TV with a big bowl of cheddar cheese popcorn and a cold Bud Light and know we are doing exactly what we should be doing as faithful Americans.
