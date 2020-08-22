Sunset workout

Marston Sneddon, a freshman at the University of Idaho, kicks at a punching bag while John Sensing (center-left) teaches fellow freshman Josh Salmon (left) the basics of boxing. Standing to the right, junior Eston Berglund takes a water break. The students were exercising outside in order to distance from each other Thursday evening in Moscow.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

