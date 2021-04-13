Sunset sprints

Brandon Tracy, a running back on the Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers football team, does sprints after a spring camp practice session Monday evening at Sunset Park in Lewiston. This coming fall, Tracy, a junior at Lewis-Clark State College, will be playing his first season with the team. Lots of sun and warming temperatures are expected in the region this week, according to the forecast on Page 6A.
