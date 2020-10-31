Sunset scene

The setting sun casts a glow over the Kiwanis Park ponds as a dog walker (left) and skateboarder make their way along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail on an evening earlier this week. Today’s Halloween forecast in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley appears favorable, with a high of 60 and mostly sunny skies expected during the day, followed by a low of 37, mostly clear skies and a full moon tonight. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region