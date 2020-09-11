Sunset run

August Frank/TribuneA runner is framed against golden orange water during an evening jaunt along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail on Wednesday. Today’s forecast is calling for a high of 95 degrees but smoke from surrounding fires will probably obscure the otherwise blue skies.

 August Frank/Tribune

A runner is framed against golden orange water as she runs along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail amid the setting sun on Wednesday.

