GRANGEVILLE — One thing you can say for sure about Chris Wagner — he is persistent.
After the screen of his Sunset Auto-Vue drive-in theater was flattened by fierce winds in January — the second such catastrophe since 2007 — Wagner was determined to get the place going again by this summer’s outdoor movie season.
With help from local fabricators and contractors, Wagner and his crew secured the reinforced screen last week, and plan to open Friday for its first showing of the year, the 1978 movie “Grease.”
“Hopefully people will feel comfortable enough to get out of the house and come up and join us and have a hamburger,” Wagner said, alluding to the stay-at-home protocol in place for COVID-19.
He was not certain about the availability of movies and could not say for sure if the drive-in would be able to show double features as it usually does.
“We typically run double features, but with the shortage of film that may not be an option,” Wagner said. “There’s some classic films that’s available to us, so we’re just kind of wait and see. But other drive-ins and theaters are opening, and there isn’t a lot of product to play other than that older stuff or classics.”
Drive-in theaters, which have been in decline since the 1970s, may be poised to experience a renaissance. Social distancing continues to keep people away from crowded venues, but many are longing for a respite and a relaxing night out without virus risk.
According to the New York Film Academy, the first patented drive-in in the country was opened in 1933 by Richard Hollingshead in New Jersey as a solution for people unable to comfortably fit into smaller movie theater seats. Hollingshead advertised his drive-in as a place where “the whole family is welcome, regardless of how noisy the children are.”
The popularity of family-oriented drive-ins grew throughout the country, and by the 1960s there were more than 4,000 drive-ins, mostly located in rural areas.
During the 1970s, according to the film academy, people began downsizing their cars in response to the oil crisis, making it uncomfortable to watch movies at the drive-in. To make up for lost revenue, drive-ins began losing their family-friendly atmosphere by showing exploitation films like slasher horrors and adult content. Then the VCR made it more appealing to stay at home to watch movies without paying for a space at the drive-in.
Drive-in owners began closing their businesses, including Wagner’s father, Al Wagner Jr., who shuttered the Sunset Auto-Vue.
“Dad closed it in 1986. He just lost his manager, Hank Bruegemann, so Dad just didn’t have the heart to reopen it,” Wagner said.
Wagner moved back to his hometown in 1992 and started working with his father, who was running the Blue Fox Theater on Main Street in Grangeville. When the younger Wagner proposed reopening the Sunset Auto-Vue, Al Wagner resisted.
“We went round and round about it back in ’98, and I just said, `I’m going to go ahead and do it. And I’ve got some money saved and I’ll put that toward (reopening), and what I don’t have will come out of your pocket. I’m going to be in this business for a long, long time and we need a second screen.’”
Al Wagner finally relented and the Sunset Auto-Vue resumed showing films that summer.
“Once it was reopened in the fall of that year,” Wagner remembered, “I was in his office and he said, `You know, this is the best damn thing you’ve done since you’ve been home, is reopen that drive-in.’ I guess it helped the bottom line and the cash flow.”
According to the film academy there are still around 300 drive-in theaters in operation around the country. Modern drive-ins vary, but many show current films as well as classics. And, just like the Sunset Auto-Vue, which offers a concession stand with hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, candy, popcorn and soft drinks, most sell refreshments.
Wagner said the Sunset Auto-Vue has always been popular with the local crowd and often draws viewers from as far away as Moscow and Pullman.
Ticket prices this year range from $8 for adults; $7 for seniors 60 and older; and $3 for children younger than 10.
The drive-in is located at 147 Mount Idaho Grade Road. Updates can be found on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SunsetAutoVue or by calling (208) 983-5509.
